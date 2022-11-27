DeKalb church to host fall concert Dec. 3 featuring “Bread & Roses” women’s chorus

DeKALB – St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will host a “Harvest of Song” fall concert featuring Bread & Roses, a DeKalb-based women’s choral group.

The church, 900 N. Normal Road, DeKalb, will hold the concert at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, according to a news release.

Admission to the concert is free. Free-will donations will be accepted and donated toward Safe Passage.

The concert will feature songs including “What’s Keeping You from Singing,” “Music in My Mother’s House,” and “Sing, My Child.” Chorus members are wearing masks and requesting that the audience do the same.

Safe Passage is DeKalb County’s only domestic violence and sexual assault crisis center, providing a wide range of services, including shelter, counseling and advocacy, to survivors and their loved ones.

Bread & Roses is a DeKalb-based chorus of about 25 women who travel to many surrounding areas, including St. Charles, Kirkland and Huntley.

For information, visit breadandroseschorus.org.