VAC recognizes volunteers during ice cream social

SYCAMORE – The Voluntary Action Center of Northern Illinois recognized its volunteers and supporters at an ice cream social to acknowledge their help making VAC’s mission possible through the year.

The ice cream social was held Oct. 13 at the Hopkins Terrace Room, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb, according to a news release.

About 100 individuals representing various community groups, businesses and other nonprofit organizations that assist VAC with Meals on Wheels delivery throughout the year attended the event.

Awards were given to volunteers who were not able to be celebrated in 2020, including Ron and Nancy Proesel, who received the 2020 Lifetime of Giving Award, and Gracia and Pete Polarek, who received the 2020 Marsh Family Award for dedicated service.

Others recognized were volunteer board members Richard Stipher and Sue Willey.

Keith Foster received the Lifetime of Giving Award for his dedicated service to the community. Pam and Nate Kitterman were given the Marsh Family Award for dedicated service.

Elder Care Services, Kishwaukee United Way and United Way of Eastern LaSalle County were recognized for their support of the VAC mission.

PJ’s Courthouse Tavern and Grill was given the new Good Neighbor Award for its support and continued fundraising efforts throughout the year and throughout the pandemic.

Chief Executive Officer of VAC Nate Kloster thanking volunteers and supporters (Photo provided by the Voluntary Action Center of Northern Illinois )

VAC also recognized several individual volunteers, including Streator Area Meals on Wheels volunteer Jan Gray; La Salle Area Meals on Wheels volunteer Jan Wolf; Ottawa Area Meals on Wheels volunteer Jack Carr; Sandwich Area Meals on Wheels volunteer Lon Adams; and Sycamore Area Meals on Wheels volunteers Jeff Connors, Cathy Scarbrough, and John and Julie Albach.

The VAC has hosted volunteer recognition events yearly since 2006, missing just one in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic stay-at-home order.

In 2021, VAC hosted a virtual Zoom event to feature the accomplishments of the incredibly loyal volunteers who came through and made sure seniors received meals and care in very uncertain times.