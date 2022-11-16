Upcoming NIU STEM Cafe will explore holiday sustainability

SUGAR GROVE – The next Northern Illinois University STEM Cafe will teach tips for creating a more sustainable holiday season.

The STEM Cafe will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Fireside Grille, 49 Sugar Lane, Sugar Grove, according to a news release.

Admission to the STEM Cafe is free and open to the public. Registration is required to attend.

During the STEM Cafe, attendees will learn about holiday sustainability tips and how small changes cumulatively can make a big difference. Food and drinks are available for purchase at Fireside Grille.

The Cafe’s featured speaker is Dean Bob Brinkmann, a geologist, sustainability expert, and author of the book “Practical Sustainability: A Guide to a More Sustainable Life.”

Northern Illinois University STEM Cafés are part of NIU STEAM and are designed to increase public awareness of the critical role that STEM fields play in our everyday lives. To learn more or register, visit go.niu.edu/stemcafe.

For more information, visit go.niu.edu/stemcafes, call 815-753-4751, or email jdymond@niu.edu.