November 16, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionFriday Night DrivePrep SportsNIU SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperEvent Calendar
Local News | Daily Chronicle

DeKalb Chamber welcomes the Herbal Oracle with ribbon-cutting

By Shaw Local News Network
The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed The Herbal Oracle to its membership. The store is located at 150 E. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb.

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed The Herbal Oracle to its membership. The store is located at 150 E. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb. (Provided by DeKalb Chamber of Commerce)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce welcomed The Herbal Oracle to its membership this fall.

Chamber staff, board members and community members celebrated The Herbal Oracle joining the DeKalb Chamber with a ribbon-cutting Friday, Sept. 23.

The Herbal Oracle, 150 E. Lincoln Highway, aims to help individuals become healthier versions of themselves by providing holistic education, products and coaching to enhance their overall well-being.

For information, visit herbaloracle.com or or call 815-677-4175.