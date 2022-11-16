DeKalb Chamber welcomes the Herbal Oracle with ribbon-cutting

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce welcomed The Herbal Oracle to its membership this fall.

Chamber staff, board members and community members celebrated The Herbal Oracle joining the DeKalb Chamber with a ribbon-cutting Friday, Sept. 23.

The Herbal Oracle, 150 E. Lincoln Highway, aims to help individuals become healthier versions of themselves by providing holistic education, products and coaching to enhance their overall well-being.

For information, visit herbaloracle.com or or call 815-677-4175.