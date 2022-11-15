Four Sycamore businesses fail tobacco compliance checks

SYCAMORE – Sycamore Police Department found employees from four Sycamore businesses sold tobacco or e-cigarettes to a person under 21 during a tobacco compliance check conducted at 14 Sycamore businesses on Nov. 8.

Here are the four businesses found to be in violation of Sycamore city ordinance 4-6-5: unlawful sale of tobacco or e-cigarettes to a persons under the age of 21, according to a press release from the Sycamore Police Department.

Circle K at 439 East State Street

Shell at 1400 DeKalb Avenue

Hy-Vee Gas at 2720 DeKalb Avenue

Galaxy Starship / Discount Tobacco at 1340 DeKalb Avenue

During a tobacco compliance check, someone under 21, under the purview of Sycamore Police officers, is sent into a business to attempt to purchase an e-cigarette or tobacco.

Sycamore Police Chief Jim Winters said the department does not use any sort of “surreptitious” methods to coax a businesses employee into breaking the law.

“We don’t use any type of fake identification,” Winters said.

If the minor is asked for their identification by the business’ employee they are instructed to provide their real drivers license.

“Most of the folks were compliant. 10 out of 14 places we went to were in compliance so that’s a good sign,” Winters said before mentioning the results of the compliance check was pretty normal.

Winters also said the department aims to do tobacco compliance checks two or three times a year.

“It’s one of the many details we run,” Winters said. “Whether it be tobacco compliance or alcohol compliance or other types of proactive measures that we do just to make sure laws are being followed and working within their city licenses.”