DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Local Exposure to its membership.

Chamber staff, board members and community members celebrated Local Exposure joining the DeKalb Chamber with a ribbon-cutting Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Local Exposure is a channel dedicated to highlighting the culture of DeKalb County and shines a light on the people and businesses that make the county special.

For information, visit localexposure815.com or call 773-383-8676.