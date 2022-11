GENOA – A Genoa ice cream shop recently was welcomed into the Genoa business community with a ribbon-cutting.

The Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce held the ceremony to welcome A&A Sisters Ice Cream Shoppe on Oct. 14, according to a news release.

A&A Sisters offers more than 28 flavors of Cedar Crest Ice Cream as well as soft serve cones, shakes, malts and waffle dishes.

The Ice Cream Shoppe is located at 113 W. Main St. in Genoa.

For information, call 779-255-0068