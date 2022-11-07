DeKalb church thrift sale begins Nov. 10

DeKALB – DeKalb United Methodist Church will host a thrift sale to help continue missions in the church’s new building.

The thrift sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, at the corner of Fourth and Oak streets in downtown DeKalb, according to a news release.

Items for sale include furniture, lamps, vintage treasures, shelving, books, linens, toys, Christmas decor, crafting supplies, folding chairs, housewares and china and more. Baked goods and soup will be provided.

For more information, call 815-756-6301.