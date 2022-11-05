Here’s what you need to know about voting in the 2022 midterm elections in DeKalb County

DeKALB – DeKalb County residents will head to the polls next week as many will across the country and Illinois to vote in the 2022 general election.

Among the races, DeKalb County residents can vote for are Illinois governor and lieutenant governor, comptroller, attorney general, treasurer, secretary of state, federal, congressional, county board and countywide offices. Contested county races include the redistricted DeKalb County Board and the race for a new DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder.

Jessica Rugerio, of the DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, said the office is “absolutely” prepared for the election.

As the office closed Thursday, Rugerio said supplies were already being staged to go out to polling places.

“And those will be picked up on Sunday too, by the election judges and our township supervisors, that way they can get setup in the polling places prior to Nov. 8,” Rugerio said.

The county clerk and recorder’s office has recruited 435 election judges to help assist with the midterm elections, officials said. That level of participation is up about 19 over what election authorities saw in June.

To date, the county clerk and recorder’s office has mailed out 4,630 mail-in ballots and of that amount, 3,465 have been turned in, officials said.

As of Thursday afternoon, 5,395 registrants had voted at one of the early voting sites located throughout the county, officials said. Early voting continues through Nov. 7.

Election judges wait for the next voter to check in as voting booths remain idle during a slow period on election day Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the polling place in Westminster Presbyterian Church in DeKalb.

What DeKalb County voters should know before heading to the polls

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Can I vote early?

Yes. Early voting continues now through Monday, Nov. 7.

How do I find my polling place?

Your polling place is determined by your precinct number and listed on your voter registration card. You may also check your local county board of elections office at www.dekalb.il.clerkserve.com.

What time can I vote?

On Election Day, all polling places open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Can I request a vote by mail ballot for the Nov. 8 midterm elections?

No. The last day to submit a request for a vote by mail by ballot was Nov. 3.

Where can I register to vote on Election Day?

DeKalb County residents who are not currently registered to vote or who have changed their name and/or address within the county, may register and vote on Election Day. They are encouraged to visit the Election Day Registration Center at the DeKalb County Administration Building or the polling place that accommodates the voter’s address so it may be done. If already registered to vote, at your current address, you are advised to vote at your designated polling place only.

How do I know if I’m registered to vote?

Unsure? Double-check at ova.elections.il.gov/RegistrationLookup.aspx.

Shaw Local June 2022 file photo – Peggy Carey, from DeKalb, takes advantage of the early voting period Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the polling place in the DeKalb County Legislative Center in Sycamore.

What’s on the ballot?

Here is a list of contested races up for election. You can preview a sample ballot by visiting your local board of elections website at www.vr.platinumvrms.com/county/RSLRequest/66

Illinois Governor

Darren Bailey, Republican

J.B. Pritzker, Democrat

Scott Schluter, Libertarian

Comptroller

Shannon Teresi, Republican

Susana Mendoza, Democrat

Deirdre McCloskey, Libertarian

Illinois Attorney General

Thomas DeVore, Republican

Kwame Raoul, Democrat

Daniel Robin, Libertarian

Illinois Treasurer

Tom Demmer, Republican

Michael Frerichs, Democrat

Preston Nelson, Libertarian

U.S. Senator

Kathy Salvi, Republican

Tammy Duckworth, Democrat

Bill Redpath, Libertarian

U.S. Representative

Scott Gryder, Republican

Lauren Underwood, Democrat

Secretary of State

Dan Brady, Republican

Alexi Giannoulias, Democrat

Jon Stewart, Libertarian

DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder

Tasha Sims, Republican

Linh Nguyen, Democrat

DeKalb County Board (vote for two per district)

All 24 seats of the DeKalb County Board are up for election during this year’s elections.

DeKalb County is divided into 12 districts based on population. Two members are elected from each district.

District 1

(Includes Franklin Township, Kingston, South Grove, Mayfield and Malta Townships)

Fred Hall, Democrat

Maureen Little, Republican

Brad Belanger, Republican

District 3

(Includes a portion of Sycamore Township that is mostly south of Peace Road and north of Route 64)

Timothy B. Bagby, Republican

Keegan Reynolds, Republican

Amber Quitno, Democrat

District 4

(Includes a portion of Sycamore Township that is mostly south of Route 64 and a portion of Cortland Township north of Bethany Road)

Elizabeth Lundeen, Republican

Stewart Ogilvie, Democrat

Laurie Emmer, Republican

Brett Johansen, Democrat

Scott Campbell, Democrat

Terri Mann-Lamb, Democrat

District 8

(Includes a northeast portion of DeKalb Township that is east of Glidden Road)

Bill Cummings, Republican

Dianne Leifheit, Republican

Christopher Porterfield, Democrat

Michelle Pickett, Democrat

District 10

(Includes the southwest portion of DeKalb Township that is north of Fairview Drive, south of Lincoln Highway and mostly west of State Route 23/Fourth Street.)

Susan Smith Lindell, Republican

Mary Lee Cozad, Democrat

Suzanne Willis, Democrat

District 11

(Includes all of Milan, Shabbona, Paw Paw, Victor, Clinton and Squaw Grove Townships, as well as Afton and Pierce Townships south of Perry Road, Somonauk Township west of Governor Beveridge Highway and north of Chicago Road and Sandwich Township north of Chicago Road)

Celeste (Shell) DeYoung Dunn, Democrat

Roy Plote, Republican

Karen Cribben, Republican

District 12 (Includes Somonauk Township east of Governor Beveridge Highway and Sandwich Township south of Chicago Road)

Jeff Kowalski, Democrat

Jerry Osland, Republican

John Frieders, Republican