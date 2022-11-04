Submissions sought for veterans’ stories to be featured at State Capitol

SPRINGFIELD – State Sen. Dave Syverson, R-Cherry Valley, is inviting constituents to submit photos and stories of their loved ones who served in the military for the display on the first floor of the State Capitol.

The “Honoring All Who Served” Veterans Day Display is part of a tribute to the men and women who served in the country’s military. The display is scheduled to run from Thursday, Nov. 10, through Monday, Nov. 28, according to a news release.

Families are asked to submit a photo and a written story with the following information: name, military branch, and conflict served. Military photos are preferred but not necessary. Stories must be submitted by Thursday, Nov. 10, to be included in the display. Submissions will be accepted through Monday, Nov. 28. The display will be updated daily to include new entries. A maximum of 250 words per story will be allowed.

Submissions can be emailed to veteransday@sgop.ilga.gov or mailed to Veterans Day Wall, 108 Statehouse, Springfield, IL 62706.

For information, call 217-782-0956.