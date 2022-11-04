Hy-Vee stores to close on Thanksgiving for first time

Midwest retailer and grocer Hy-Vee announced this week its stores will be closed for Thanksgiving day, a first-time move for the Iowa-based chain.

According to a company news release, Hy-Vee will close more than 285 retail locations across eight states, including Illinois, Nov. 24.

“[S]o that the company’s more than 80,000 employees across its eight-state region can enjoy the holiday with their friends and family,” the announcement reads.

Hy-Vee’s announcement falls in line with retail trends growing over the past several years, as more big box stores announce closures for holidays amid the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping season.

Other big retailers closed on Thanksgiving include Target, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Costco, T.J. Maxx and more.

The 92-year-old company will close all its grocery store locations, Dollar Fresh Markets, Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations, Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits locations and Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations.

Customers will still be able to purchase fuel at all Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations on Thanksgiving day, however.

Hy-Vee customers who purchase holiday meal packs also will be able to schedule a time to pick up their order in-store prior to Thanksgiving day, or via curbside pickup from 8 to 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving day at Hy-Vee grocery stores, the release states.

All Hy-Vee corporate offices also will close for the Thanksgiving holiday.

For more information on specific store locations or hours, visit www.hy-vee.com/stores.