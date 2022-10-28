Malta church serving roast beef dinner Nov . 5

MALTA – Those wishing to enjoy a roast beef dinner while supporting Malta United Methodist Church can do so during an event Saturday, Nov. 5.

Malta United Methodist Church, 201 E. Sprague St., will host its annual roast beef drive-thru dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., according to a news release.

The menu includes beef pot roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet peas, raspberry-applesauce jello salad, fresh baked rolls and assorted pies.

Tickets cost $20 for adults, $10 for children or $25 for a King Cut (double meat). Tickets may be bought from church members or at the Resource Bank Malta branch.

For information, call 815-825-2118.