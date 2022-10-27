Beware of parking, other restrictions along Sycamore Pumpkin Festival parade route ahead of Sunday

SYCAMORE – Sycamore police are asking festival-goers planning to watch Sycamore Pumpkin Festival’s parade Sunday to be aware of parking restrictions along the parade route.

The annual Pumpkin Festival Parade will begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The parade will start at Somonauk Street and Borden Avenue, proceed north to Elm Street, then west to California Street, turning north to State Street, then State Street to Main Street, and finally south on Main to Lincoln streets.

According to a news release from the Sycamore Police Department, the public is asked to refrain from placing any articles on the parade route until after 5 p.m. Friday.

City employees are currently working to prepare the roadway and spectator areas for the parade.

All items placed on the parkways prior to the deadline will be removed and disposed of by the city, the release states.

“No Parking” signs will be posted along the parade route beginning at 7 a.m. Sunday.

Residents should make arrangements to remove vehicles along the route to help facilitate the parade and prevent enforcement or removal.

For more information, call 815-895-3435.