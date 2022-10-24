DeKalb County area police agencies announce extra patrols for Halloween

DeKALB – The DeKalb Police Department and other area law enforcement agencies are urging motorists to commit to sober driving this Halloween when children and their families will be walking through neighborhoods after dark.

According to a news release from the DeKalb Police Department, agencies urge everyone to use the following tips to help keep the roads safe this Halloween:

Plan a safe way to get home before attending a party.

Designate a sober friend to walk you home.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact local law enforcement.

If you see an impaired person about to drive, contact local law enforcement or, if they are familiar to you, consider taking their keys and helping them get home safely.