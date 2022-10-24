Daughters of the American Revolution’s DeKalb chapter celebrates 115th anniversary

DeKALB – The General John Stark Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated its 115th anniversary this month, according to a news release from the organization.

The Oct. 1 celebration at the Kishwaukee County Club in DeKalb included a program presentation, “The History of General John Stark’s Chapter.”

The program recalled the chapter’s founding on June 22, 1907, by 30 charter members.

The program also featured the resting places of some of the founding members at Elwood Cemetery and a review of past projects the group has tackled. Those included a marker in Squaw Grove designating the first permanent settlement in DeKalb County; a bronze plaque at the Coltonville site where President Abraham Lincoln spoke and the first county court was held; 66 trees planted in Sycamore Park in memory of World War I veterans; participation in Honor Flights and Wreaths Across America; scholarships given to local students; and books that have been donated to area libraries.

Chapter Regent Mary Pritchard also congratulated the chapter on the many awards it has received from national and state organizations. Chapter member Eldonna Willrett earned individual awards from both organizations. New members, Peggy Delano and Pat Schiesser, were welcomed into the chapter.

The objectives of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution include: historic preservation to preserve the spirit of the men and women who achieved American independence, education to foster the development of an enlightened public opinion, and patriotism to foster patriotic citizenship.

For information, email GeneralJohnStarkNSDAR@gmail.com.