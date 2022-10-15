Kishwaukee Hospital hosting virtual cooking classes

DeKALB – The Leishman Center for Culinary Health at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital will host virtual cooking and nutrition classes.

The classes are free and open to patients and community members.

All classes will be held online via Zoom. The classes are broadcast live from the center on the main floor of Kishwaukee Hospital.

The classes will focus on how to cook and meal prep on a budget, as well as how to cook using ingredients that are in season. Classes range from 30 minutes to an hour. Wednesday classes are offered from 1 to 2 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday classes are from 10 to 10:30 a.m. and 1 to 1:30 p.m.

Topics include:

• Managing Blood Pressure With DASH, Monday, Oct. 17

• Cooking on a Budget: Autumn Meals, Wednesday, Oct. 19

• Cooking With Pumpkin, Thursday, Oct. 20

• Autumn Vegetable Tacos, Wednesday, Oct. 26

• Cooking With Winter Squash, Thursday, Oct. 27

• Building a Healthy Pantry on a Budget, Thursday, Oct. 27

To register, visit nm.org.