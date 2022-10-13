IVT’s production of ‘Murder is a Game’ opens Oct. 21

SANDWICH – Indian Valley Theatre will present its production of “Murder is a Game” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St.

“Murder is a Game,” written by Fred Carmicheal and directed by Chris Greenwood Williams, tells the story of Toby and Sloan Bigelow, two famous mystery writers. Their publisher, Lois Dunston, has given them an anniversary gift to stay in a mansion that was used for the movie, “Murder is a Game.”

Lois arranges for a few “actors” to play parts in a murder plot to help get the Bigelows’ creative juices going to write another book. The actors, Nick Ranelli, Stephen Leech, June Ripley, Cora Leech and BB Mink, set up some great plot ideas for the Bigelows with many surprising twists and turns.

The cast includes Nick Bantz-Beaty as Toby Bigelow, Jen Ketchum as Sloan Bigelow, Christine Roe as Lois Dunston, Logan Graham as Nick Ranelli, Darren Whaley as Stephen Leech, Brittany Watne as June Ripley, Shelbbie Daugherty as Cora Leech and Megan Shupe as BB Mink.

Tickets for “Murder is a Game” cost $15 and can be purchased in advance at indianvalleytheatre.com or at the door for $20 if available.

For information, email info@indianvalleytheatre.com or send a message on the Indian Valley Theatre Facebook page.