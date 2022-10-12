NIU STEM Cafe explores mechatronics engineering

DeKALB – The next NIU STEM Café will explore Mechatronics: From Robots to Self-Driving Vehicles.

The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Fatty’s Pub and Grille, 1312 W. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb. It is free and open to the public.

Attendees will learn about the profession of mechatronics engineering, the mechatronics design process, and how mechatronics is making a difference in everyday lives.

Mechatronics is an interdisciplinary engineering field that integrates mechanical, electrical, computer and information systems throughout the design process to create a better final product.

Featured speakers include Yueh-Jaw Lin, Ph.D., NIU mechanical engineering professor and director of the Mechatronics Engineering Program; and Peter A. Lin, Ph.D., engineer and NIU visiting professor in the Mechatronics Engineering Program.

To learn more or register, visit go.niu.edu/stemcafe.