Energy-saving workshop being held Oct. 18 at the DeKalb Library

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., will host an energy-saving workshop at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, in the lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room.

The workshop is open to people of all ages.

Citizen’s Utility Board staff are discussing energy-saving techniques, how to read your utility bill, ways to avoid scams and energy-efficiency programs. Community Contacts Inc. will share details about the multiple benefits available through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Attendees can ask utility-related questions. No registration is required to attend the workshop.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.