October 11, 2022
Shaw Local
Energy-saving workshop being held Oct. 18 at the DeKalb Library

Shaw Local News Network

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., will host an energy-saving workshop at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, in the lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room.

The workshop is open to people of all ages.

Citizen’s Utility Board staff are discussing energy-saving techniques, how to read your utility bill, ways to avoid scams and energy-efficiency programs. Community Contacts Inc. will share details about the multiple benefits available through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Attendees can ask utility-related questions. No registration is required to attend the workshop.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.