Daughters of the American Revolution mark Constitution Week

WASHINGTON D.C. – The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated Constitution Week Sept. 17 through 23.

Constitution Week began in 1955 when DAR petitioned U.S. Congress to dedicate Sept. 17 through 23, of every year to the commemoration of the Constitution. The resolution was adopted, and signed into law Thursday, Aug. 2, 1956.

The goals of Constitution Weeks include encouraging the study of historical events that led to the framing of the Constitution; reminding the public that the Constitution is the basis of America’s heritage and the foundation of its way of life; and emphasizing U.S. citizens’ responsibility to protect, defend and preserve the U.S. Constitution.

DAR has 190,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the country and abroad. DAR members promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community service and more.

For information, visit dar.org.