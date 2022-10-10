‘Etched in Stone’ Cemetery Heritage Walk unearths stories from headstones of Sycamore’s early residents, pioneers

SYCAMORE – Sycamore’s history came alive Sunday for the ‘Etched in Stone’ Elmwood Cemetery Heritage Walk put on by the DeKalb County History Center.

The annual event, held at the Elmwood Cemetery, brought dozens to learn more about some of the city’s early residents and pioneers.

“I think that coming to cemeteries are a really cool place to learn about your history that most people don’t even think about,” DeKalb County History Center Executive Director Michelle Donahoe said. “It’s great that we got people that come out and want to learn more.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Volunteer Joe McCormick talks about the life of Marshal Stark, who was an early pioneer, during the Etched in Stone cemetery walk Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Elmwood Cemetery in Sycamore. The event, hosted by the DeKalb County History Center, told the stories of some local individuals who are buried there. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Volunteer guides took turns leading attendees to the gravesites of pioneers and other early residents of Sycamore. Presenters told the stories of each deceased person’s life.

Joe McCormick presented on Marshal Stark, an early pioneer who once served as an education commissioner but whose business ventures in lumber stock and trades became very profitable.

“His primary job with that was buying land in and around Sycamore and DeKalb,” McCormick said, referring to Stark’s role as education commissioner.

McCormick said Stark had 10 children who all lived to adulthood, married and had children of their own, which was very unheard of considering the times.

Stark died of old age on Dec. 26, 1882.

McCormick said all of Stark’s children were at his bedside, which is fairly impressive.

Donahoe presented on Reverend W. M. Jones, Bishop of Israel of God’s Church White Horse Army, 248 North Avenue, Sycamore.

“Israel of God’s Church became an important part of his life when he was ordained in 1911 at the Danville church,” Donahoe said.

In 1918, Sycamore would be deemed the church’s national headquarters.

“Today there’s, I believe, 18 churches throughout the country that are connected to the Israel of God’s Church,” Donahoe said.

Jones died in 1972 after leading the Israel of God’s Church for 49 years. Donahoe said he championed for civil rights, love, education, equal opportunity, helping each other and being responsible for yourself.

“That was an amazing legacy had in our community, just a national leader,” Donahoe said. “We don’t normally think of Sycamore in national terms, but he certainly was known nationally.”

The event was made possible by the Cemetery Walk Committee, made up by members of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War E.F. Dutton Camp #49, Sycamore, Illinois and DeKalb County History Center volunteers.

“We really depend a lot on our volunteers to do a lot of our programs and events,” Donahue said.