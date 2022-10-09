Halloween house decorating contest deadline to enter Oct. 19 with DeKalb Park District

DeKALB – The DeKalb Park District announced it will host several Halloween-themed events during the fall in DeKalb, including a house decorating contest.

The events are open to people of all ages.

The deadline to register for the third annual DeKalb Halloween House Decorating Contest is Tuesday, Oct. 19. DeKalb residents are invited to show off their spookiest house decorations. Prizes will be awarded in the following categories: Best Overall Theme, Best Special Effects, Scariest, and People’s Choice. The addresses of all entries are being published in local media unless specified otherwise. The entry fee is $5 per house.

Staff judging is between 4 and 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19. People’s Choice voting will take place Thursday, Oct. 20, through Thursday, Oct. 27, on the DeKalb Park District Facebook page. Photos of each house will be shared, with the winning image being announced at 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. Winners will receive a prize package and a sign to display in their yard.

The annual Howl-o-ween pet costume contest will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Katz Dog Park, 393 W. Dresser Road. Prizes will be awarded in three categories: Most Spook-tacular, Howling with Laughter, and Best Owner/Pet Costume Combo.

The second annual Monster Mash Splash is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Huntley Middle School pool, 1515 S. Fourth St. Halloween-themed activities both in and out of the water include Floating Pumpkin Patch, Racing Spiders, Toss the Eyeball, Float Contests, and more. The fee is $20 for residents and $25 for non-residents.

A Halloween carved pumpkin event will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Hopkins Sled Hill, 1403 Sycamore Road. Attendees can participate pumpkin roll competitions and smash stations, turning pumpkins into compost. Participants must be registered, but spectators are welcome. Participants must remove any candles and glow sticks beforehand. Non-carved pumpkins will not be accepted. The fee is $5 per resident and $6 per non-resident.

For more information and to register, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com or call 815-758-6663.