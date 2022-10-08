NIU renames building after first Black graduate Fanny Ruth Patterson

DeKALB – More than 100 years after she left Northern Illinois University as its first Black graduate, Fanny Ruth Patterson was memorialized Friday as officials dedicated a building to her legacy.
The building, now named the Fanny Ruth Patterson Complex, comprises the former New Hall East, New Hall West and community center. Members of Patterson’s family also were present during the ceremony.
Among those who spoke during Friday’s program were NIU President Lisa Freeman; Michael Pattrick, president of the NIU Black Alumni Council; Montel Gayles, secretary for NIU’s Board of Trustees; and Robert Pritchard, a trustee on the board.
Those on hand also were invited inside the community center to view a mural depicting the story of Patterson’s life.
Gayles said Patterson left a mark on the university that is significant.
“Remember the emancipation took place in 1865,” Gayle said. “We’re only talking about 40 or 50 years after slavery has ended, and here is a young lady 19 years old entering a campus.”
“But is it enough to honor someone because they’re the first? No, it’s not. It’s enough to honor them when you think about what they had to go through to be the first.”— Montel Gayles, secretary for NIU’s Board of Trustees
Segregation was the law of the land in the U.S. during Patterson’s stint at NIU from 1913 to 1915.
Gayles, who is Black, said he appreciates the fact that Patterson opened the door to new opportunities for people like himself.
“The bravery that existed in her in order to come to this university, which was much smaller at the time, was phenomenal,” Gayles said. “But is it enough to honor someone because they’re the first? No, it’s not. It’s enough to honor them when you think about what they had to go through to be the first.”
Freeman said this recognition speaks to the university’s strengths.
“Fanny Ruth Patterson helped pave the way for the NIU of today,” Freeman said. “She is a pioneer. From humble beginnings and family, she had the courage and boldness to pursue her dream of becoming a teacher.
“Her spirit embodies the Huskie spirit. It is my hope that her legacy will have an enduring significance for all who live in this complex and all who walk on our campus.”
Freeman championed the occasion for helping to shine a spotlight on the university’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.
“It tells a larger story, a story of who we are as a university, our mission and core values,” Freeman said. “We take great pride in our long-standing tradition of providing access and opportunity to underserved populations. We champion the success of students from all backgrounds and from walks of life. We are vigilant in our efforts to ensure all Huskies feel welcomed and included.”
Pritchard said it is fitting that the university named the complex after Patterson and how it typifies today’s NIU student who strives to get a superior education, achieve their dreams and help improve society.
“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we hope Fanny’s story inspires, affirms and supports all NIU students,” Pritchard said.
In closing the program, attendees joined together to sing the Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”