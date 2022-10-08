NIU renames building after first Black graduate Fanny Ruth Patterson

A mural inside the Community Center in New Residence Hall at Northern Illinois University tells the story of Fanny Ruth Patterson. New Residence Hall was renamed Fanny Ruth Patterson Complex during a ceremony Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. In 1915 Patterson was the university’s first Black graduate and the complex is being named in her honor. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

“But is it enough to honor someone because they’re the first? No, it’s not. It’s enough to honor them when you think about what they had to go through to be the first.”

— Montel Gayles, secretary for NIU’s Board of Trustees