Spinoso Masters Scholarship awards $30K to area high school graduates

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Community Foundation recently announced the 2022 Spinoso Masters Scholarship recipients are Jacob Bjork, Elena Haliczer, Tyler Hull, and Diana Morales, area high school graduates.

Bjork graduated from Sycamore High School in 2016 and is pursuing a doctorate of medicine at George Washington University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C., according to a news release. Haliczer is a 1999 graduate of DeKalb High School and is working towards a Ph.D. in educational technology at Northern Illinois University. Hull graduated from Sycamore High School in 2018 and is working towards a doctorate of osteopathic medicine at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Bradenton, Florida. A 2018 graduate of DeKalb High School, Morales is pursuing a Ph.D. in kinesiology and community health at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

The scholarships are made possible by donors John and Vivian Spinoso through the community foundation. To receive the scholarship, individuals must have graduated from a DeKalb County high school and be enrolled in a post-undergraduate institution working toward a master’s or higher degree in any field of study.

