Free animal trapping course offered at Sycamore Sportsman’s Club

SYCAMORE – Those interested in learning more about animal trapping can take part in a free class Sunday in Sycamore hosted by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

According to a news release, the class will take place from 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sycamore Sportsman’s Club, 1773 Motel Road in Sycamore.

The class offers an opportunity to learn the laws and techniques needed to catch animals humanely and effectively. Those born after Jan. 1, 1998, need to take a DNR-certified course to obtain a trapping license.

Those born before Jan. 1, 1998, must have proof of having a license for the past three years to trap and are not required to take a class.

Older or more seasoned trappers might find it helpful to take the class to become updated on new rules and regulations or new tools of the trade, according to the release.

Fur handling also will be covered during the class so trappers can learn how to get the best price for fur.

Class participants are asked to bring lunch for the day.

To register, call Dan Schweisthal at 630-851-7119 or email danschweisthal@gmail.com.