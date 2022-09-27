Safe Passage to host annual domestic violence vigil Oct. 3

DeKALB – Safe Passage will host its 22nd annual Domestic Violence Vigil to mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at the Egyptian Theater, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

The vigil is free and open to the public.

Safe Passage’s theme for this year’s vigil is “Breaking the Silence.” The vigil will feature a survivor speak out, an art show provided by the agency’s adult and child clients, and a candlelight vigil.

The vigil is being held in honor of Domestic Violence Month, which honors the pain and loss of abuse in the past year and honors the resiliency and strength of survivors.

Safe Passage is DeKalb County’s only domestic violence and rape crisis center. The organization is dedicated to providing various resources to victims of abuse, regardless of gender identity, sexual orientation, race, immigration status, faith or ability. All services at Safe Passage are free and confidential.

For information, visit safepassagedv.org/events or call 815-756-7930.