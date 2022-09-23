Rep. Keicher named Champion of Free Enterprise by Illinois Chamber of Commerce

DeKALB – State Rep. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore, recently was named a 2021-2022 Champion of Free Enterprise by the Illinois Chamber of Commerce.

The award – which was presented to Keicher on Wednesday by Keith Staats, the executive director of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce Tax Institute – is given to legislators who make special contributions to the defense of free enterprise and advance economic opportunities for Illinoisans.

In a Wednesday news release, Keicher said he is “proud to stand with the men and women” of the local and statewide business community.

“They are the catalysts of growth and innovation here in northern Illinois and the far western suburbs,” Keicher said. “As a small business owner myself, I understand the challenges job creators face on a daily basis, particularly as we re-emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Illinois Chamber of Commerce rated all members of Illinois’ 102nd General Assembly by analyzing how the legislators voted on key business legislation. The elected officials who, based on Illinois Chamber of Commerce’s criteria, had ratings at 85 percent or higher over the two previous General Assemblies were given the biennial award.

Keicher received the Champion of Free Enterprise award after receiving a rating of 89% for the 102 General Assembly by the Illinois Chamber of Commerce.

“Illinois faces challenges to once again become a beacon of job growth and opportunity that we once were,” Keicher said. “But working with the outstanding members of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, there are no limits to the success our state can achieve for job creators and working families alike.”