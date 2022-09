SYCAMORE – Mayfield Congregational United Church of Christ, 28405 N. Church Road, will host a Blessing of the Animals from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 1.

Animal owners can drive through the church to have their pets blessed. Any pet can be brought in to be blessed by the church. Mayfield Pastor Lauri Allen will be blessing the animals.

For information, email PastorLauri@mayfieldchurchucc.org or call 815-757-5917.