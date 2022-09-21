For some area women struggling with addiction, sobriety journey starts at Ben Gordon Center Discovery House in DeKalb

Marissa Kirch, (right) manager of addiction treatment services and Northwestern Medicine Ben Gordon Center Discovery House, along with Juliette Rigdon, recovery home coordinator, give a tour of the facility Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the facility in DeKalb. Discovery House is a addiction treatment service program for adult women. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)