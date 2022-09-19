ICCTA recognizes Kishwaukee College Board of Trustees members

MALTA – The Illinois Community College Trustees Association recognized Kishwaukee College Board of Trustees members Bob Johnson and Linda Mason for their service during a board meeting Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Mason, first elected to the board in 1997, was recognized with the 25-Year Trustee Award. The award was created to honor the longest-serving board members in Illinois’ community college system.

Johnson, who has served on the board since 2005 and as board chairman since 2008, was recognized with the Trustee Education Award. He has completed almost 250 hours of leadership training and professional development throughout his tenure on the Kishwaukee board.

