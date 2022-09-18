Pay-It-Forward House to host pork chop dinner Sept. 21

SYCAMORE – The Pay-It-Forward House will host a pork chop dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave., Sycamore.

The dinner is part of the church’s Wednesday Drive-Thru Dinner community outreach program.

The dinner, provided by Sycamore Country Store and Catering, will include a pork chop, baked beans, steakhouse potato salad, applesauce and a roll. Dinners can be picked up by entering the Sycamore United Methodist Church south parking lot and following the posted signs to drive around the back of the church.

Tickets cost $15 and must be purchased in advance no later than Wednesday, Sept. 14. To buy tickets, visit the SUMC office or go online to the events section of the church’s Facebook page.

The Pay-It-Forward House is a healthcare hospitality house established to provide a home-away-from-home for family and friends of patients receiving medical treatment.

For information, call 815-895-9113.