Sycamore Park District offering new preschool classes

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Park District will offer preschool classes beginning the week of Sept. 12 at the Sycamore Park District Community Center, 480 Airport Road, Sycamore.

Classes will be open for children ages 3 to 6.

A variety of one-and-a-half-hour classes will focus on skills in cognitive ability, sensory, fine motor, imagination, sharing and more. The classes are designed for children to be in a positive, enriching preschool environment where they will share, interact with friends and have fun. Preschoolers also will have the opportunity to visit Club 55 members at the Community Center during the Lunch Buddies Program.

Children must be potty-trained and able to perform bathroom duties by themselves to attend.

To register, visit the Sycamore Park District Community Center or sycparks.org.

For information, visit sycaparks.org.