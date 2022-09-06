THRASH, teen book club, meeting Sept. 8 at DeKalb Library

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., will host a teen book club meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in the library’s Teen Room.

The book club is open to teens in sixth through 12th grades.

Teens will be able read a book or graphic novel of their choice, whether they give it a thumbs up or a thumbs down. Participants also will talk about other books they have been reading. The book genre chosen for the meeting is mystery. Snacks and drinks will be provided. Registration is not required to attend.

For information, email susang@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3400.