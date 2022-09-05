Kite Fest returns to DeKalb’s Kiwanis Park on Sept. 11

DeKALB – The DeKalb Park District will host its 17th annual Kite Fest this month.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at DeKalb Kiwanis Park, 391 Fairview Drive.

Admission and parking for the Kite Fest is free. Parking will be available at Kiwanis Park and the Sports and Recreation Center, 1765 S. Fourth St., DeKalb.

Attendees will enjoy Kite Fest traditions such as giant inflatable kites and dancing kites high in the sky, as well as seasonal on-site activities.

Northern Illinois University S.T.E.A.M. also will have a paper airplane obstacle course and educational information about the forces of flight. All activities will be held near the Kiwanis Park shelter.

Kite Fest attendees can bring their own kite or buy one at the event. Manja string or any other type of glass-covered string is prohibited. Professional kite flyers who will be at the festival include Al Sparling, Darryl Waters, Anthony Catalano, Team Sky FX and Team Chicago Kite.

2021 Kite Fest (Photo provided courtesy of the DeKalb Park District )

Volunteers will be on-site to demonstrate safe kite assembly and flying. Volunteer interest forms are available at dekalbparkdistrict.com/volunteer-opportunities or by calling 815-758-6663.

The festival’s popular Candy Drop will return, weather permitting.

Food vendors will include Big D’s, The Cream King, Sweet Butts Cotton Candy and Kona Ice. Vendor spaces still are available. Email ctluczek@dekalbparkdistrict.com or call 815-756-8560, ext. 7263.

For information, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com or call 815-758-7756.