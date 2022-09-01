Somonauk Public Library going fine free

SOMONAUK –The Somonauk Public Library, 700 E. La Salle St., no longer will collect fees for overdue materials beginning Thursday.

All past overdue fines will be cleared by Sunday, Sept. 4.

Items that are checked out from the library still are expected to be returned by their due dates. Reminder notices for overdue items will continue to be sent out. Cardholders’ privileges temporarily will be blocked when items are not returned 21 days past their due date. Once the late materials are returned, the library account will be cleared and can be used again. Borrowed items that are lost, damaged, or more than 42 days overdue automatically will be billed.

All of the Somonauk Public Library’s borrowing limits will remain the same. Items may be renewed online, over the phone or in person at the library.

The new policies apply to all library users, including cardholders from other libraries. When using a Somonauk Library card at another library, different rules may apply.

For information, visit somonauklibrary.org/ or call 815-498-2440.