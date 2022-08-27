Friday night football returns with FNBO Challenge, raises $45K for DeKalb, Sycamore boosters

DeKALB – The DeKalb Barbs and Sycamore Spartans kicked off the rivals’ 2022 football seasons at Northern Illinois University’s Huskie Stadium Friday in the 2022 annual FNBO Challenge, fundraising $45,000 to be split between the school’s sports booster clubs.

“It’s a very big deal,” said Tracy Bode, a general member of the Sycamore sports boosters program.

Bode, who calls herself the parent ambassador for the booster, has two children involved in Sycamore High School football. Her son Ethan Bode returned for his third year as a starter for the Spartans varsity team and her son Cooper Bode plays on the freshman team. Both athletes played at Huskie Stadium on Friday night, with Sycamore prevailing over DeKalb 35 to 7.

“The fact that NIU allows us to come in and play on the big stage of Huskie Stadium is something that both communities can really be proud of,” said Bode, noting there wasn’t much sleep for the Bode family the night before. “Oh we don’t wake up, we stayed up all night. Who can sleep? On a night before a game like this nobody in our house gets any sleep.”

Sycamore's Joey Puleo sheds the tackle of DeKalb's Austin Martin during the First National Challenge Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Huskie Stadium at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.

The challenge, which pits DeKalb and Sycamore against each other twice per year – football in the fall and basketball in the winter – was created in 1999 to increase attendance at athletic events, raise funds and support area sports booster clubs, which provides funds to purchase gear and equipment for high school teams.

Throughout the two-plus decades, the challenge has raised more than $1.3 million for DeKalb District 428 and Sycamore District 427 school athletic programs, organizers announced Friday.

Barb Boosters President Laura Powell said the pair of schools have a friendly rivalry.

“I mean, you can see all of our volunteers get along, some of us are friends,” said Powell, “But it’s just a nice way to bring the community together, have a little bit of fun, have a pork chop, have a hotdog, and raise a little bit of money for the schools.”

The proceeds for the annual event are split evenly between the two booster programs. Included in the ticket for the football game is either a hotdog or a pork chop.

A tailgate area was set up on the west grass field adjacent to Huskie Stadium. The tailgate, which kicked off at 4:15 p.m., was hosted by dozens of booster club members from both schools and was attended by hundreds of high school sports fans.

Maria Pena-Graham was among those who volunteered to help the booster programs. She sold 50/50 raffle tickets during the tailgate party.

“You’ve got to give back,” said Pena-Graham, a DeKalb resident who’s son swims for the DeKalb High School swim team. “And after the lockdown for two years, it’s really nice to see everybody out and about.”

Gary Evans, a co-founder for the FNBO Challenge said the concept was conjured up in 1999 after hearing about how big the rivalry between Sycamore and DeKalb high schools had been since the 60′s and 70′s. He and Ron Bemis, vice president of First National Bank of Omaha, created the event to amplify the rivalry, raise money for the schools and bring the communities of DeKalb County together.

“From year one it was a hit.” said Evans. “So it’s been wonderful to see it grow, and the ups and downs. And whether it’s good teams or bad teams it’s a great night, a great rivalry and a great friendship between both towns to put it together.”

“This is a big event for the community, it’s probably bigger than each school’s homecoming,” said Powell.

Powell said throughout the year Barb Boosters have smaller events that contribute to their budget, but the FNBO Challenge is the biggest event for the booster program for the year. The money raised through Friday’s event will allow the clubs to provide uniforms and equipment for the teams.

Bode held a similar sentiment, and said Friday night’s game is the primary focus of Sycamore Boosters.

“The boosters work all year round on this event to make sure that it’s fun for the families and brings the communities together,” said Bode.

While the boosters have the same goal in mind, they have different aspirations for the first football game of the year.

“We come together, you know, we break bread together and then we go and we play and one team beats the other,” said Bode. She said the Spartans have been working working hard to prepare for the new season and expects the high school students to play their hearts out.