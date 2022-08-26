Heartland Bank announces Community Shred Day in Genoa Aug. 27

GENOA – Heartland Band and Trust Company announced that it will host a Community Shred Day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Heartland Bank Genoa branch, 327 W. Main St., Genoa.

Local residents and businesses will be able to bring personal documents for secure, onsite shredding. COPS, a service provider of document storage and disposal, will have a mobile shred unit on hand to destroy documents onsite. Participants will be able to watch their documents being shredded through the unit’s observation window. Items with staples and paperclips will also be shredded. There will be a limit of five containers of documents per visit.

Properly disposing of personal documents is one way for people to protect themselves from identity theft. The Federal Trade Commission recommends the shredding sensitive documents including charge receipts, old utility bills, copies of credit applications, insurance forms, physician statements, unused checks, bank statements and expired charge cards.

For information on how to prevent or report identity theft, visit ftc.gov/idtheft. For information on Heartland Bank Shred Days, visit hbtbank.com/shred-days.

Heartland Bank and Trust Company is a community bank with assets of about $4.3 billion. The bank is headquartered in Bloomington and has offices in central and northern Illinois and eastern Iowa. For information on Heartland Bank, visit hbtbank.com.