Children’s Learning Center in DeKalb hires new executive director

DeKALB – The Children’s Learning Center board of directors recently named Shannon Alamia as its new executive director.

Alamia will begin her duties as executive director Feb. 1, 2023.

Alamia holds a bachelor’s degree in early childhood practices/early care and education administration from National Louis University. She has 28 years of experience in early childhood education and currently is associate director of the Children’s Learning Center.

In addition, Alamia has served as head teacher, teacher and teacher assistant. She also has worked closely with community organizations and groups and has designed and executed staff training.

Alamia will move into the position of executive director as the current executive director, Nancy Teboda, retires. Teboda worked at the Children’s Learning Center for 40 years beginning as a Northern Illinois University intern, Toddler Room head teacher, curriculum director and executive director for the past 15 years.