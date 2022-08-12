DeKalb County Public Defender’s Office to receive award for supporting Naval reserve staffer who deployed to Afghanistan

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Public Defender’s Office is being recognized for its support of one of its employees, Michelle Marie Dietrich, a commissioned officer for the U.S. Navy Reserve who deployed to Afghanistan from 2019 to 2020.

The office will receive the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Illinois Above and Beyond Award at a ceremony at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday in Courtroom 210 of the DeKalb County Courthouse, 133 W. State St., Sycamore.

The Public Defender’s Office was selected for the award because of the support the office provided to Dietrich, according to a news release. Dietrich has served as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve for the past five years. The support provided to Dietrich by the Public Defender’s Office allowed her to successfully mobilize and deploy to Afghanistan from December 2019 to September 2020. During her deployment, Dietrich served as the Deputy to the Chief of Staff for Intelligence at the Coalition’s Resolute Support Headquarters in Kabul.

Upon Dietrich’s return to the Public Defender’s Office after her deployment, the office assisted with her transition from active military status to being reemployed in the civilian workforce.

The “Above and Beyond” award is given to employers who go above and beyond in supporting their employees who simultaneously serve in the reserve components of the nation’s Armed Forces, enabling them to be ready to serve on active duty when called. The ESGR is a federal program which recognizes employers who create highly supportive work environments for employees who serve, increasing the readiness of the reserve components for the security of communities and the nation.