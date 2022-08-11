Democrat Kiara Jones resigns from DeKalb County Board

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Board seat held by Kiara Jones, a Democrat from DeKalb County’s fifth district, which includes DeKalb, was declared vacant during Wednesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting.

Jones, who was elected in November 2020 after her appointment to the board to fill a former vacancy, had been absent from DeKalb County Board meetings since at least April.

“I’d like now to officially declare the seat formerly occupied by Kiara Jones, Democrat representing County Board district number five, to be vacant effective immediately, and hopefully we fill that at next week’s board meeting,” said County Board Chairman John Frieders.

Jones’ letter of resignation was given to the DeKalb County Clerk and Recorders office this week.

County Board member and fellow Democrat Scott Campbell who said he helped broker Jones’ resignation declined to comment on the matter.

Rukisha Crawford, Democrat for district six, said the DeKalb County Democrats are still working to fill the seat.

“To be continued,” said Crawford.