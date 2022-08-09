DeKalb band to hit jazz notes with vocalist Karen Manley-Kahler.

DeKALB – The next concert in the DeKalb Municipal Band’s 168th season will be themed “All That Jazz!” and feature vocalist Karen Manley-Kahler.

Conducted by Kirk Lundbeck, the band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the Dee Palmer Band Shell in Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb. The concert is free and open to the public.

Manley-Kahler has a degree in music theater from Illinois Wesleyan University. She works at Manley’s Belvidere Ford Lincoln and is the music director at First Presbyterian Church in Belvidere.

Manley-Kahler performs at Starlight Theatre in Rockford. Her past roles include Eve in “Children of Eden,” Mother in “Ragtime,” Gertrude in “Seussical the Musical,” Lily in “Secret Garden,” and Donna in “Mamma Mia!”

Manley-Kahler will sing “Blue Moon,” “Skylark” and “How High the Moon.”

Other jazz tunes on Tuesday’s program include “One O’Clock Jump!,” “Glenn Miller in Concert” and “The St. Louis Blues March.” Also featured will be “Persuasion” with soloist Deb Shofner on the tuba and Mark Baldin on the trumpet.

For information, visit www.dekalbmunicipalband.com.