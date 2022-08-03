Artist Michael Albert to host pop art workshop at DeKalb Library

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., will host a workshop led by pop artist Michael Albert from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, in the lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room of the library.

Registration is required to attend because of limited space.

Albert will present a mini presentation about pop art, followed by a hands-on workshop. There will be a poster giveaway and signing following the workshop. Albert also will offer signed prints, postcards and bookmarks.

Albert was born and raised on Long Island in New York and currently lives and works in White Plains, New York. Albert is the author of an artist autobiography titled “An Artist’s America” and is nationally known for making collage artworks from cereal boxes and other printed cardboard consumer brand packages.

For information or help with registration, contact Theresa at theresaw@dkpl.org or at 815-756-9568, ext. 3350. To register, visit dkpl.org.