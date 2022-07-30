DeKalb County Community Gardens announces Grow Mobile schedule for August

DeKALB – DeKalb Community Gardens has announced its Grow Mobile schedule for August.

Grow Mobile is a mobile food pantry that offers free food and household items to all who come, no requirements necessary.

Grow Mobile dates in August are:

• 4 to 5 p.m. Aug. 2 at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 324 W. McKinley Ave., Hinckley

• 3:30 to 5 p.m. Aug. 2 at Malta Historical Society, 127 N. Third St., Malta

• 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 4 at University Village Apartments community center, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb

• 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 9 at Cortland Lions Club Shelter, 70 S. Llanos St., Cortland

• 3:30 to 5 p.m. Aug. 9 at Family Service Agency, 1325 Sycamore Road, DeKalb

• 11 a.m. to noon Aug. 11 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb

• 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 16 at University Village Apartments community center, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb

• 3:30 to 5 p.m. Aug. 18 at Malta Township Public Library, 203 Adams St., Malta

• 8 to 9:30 a.m. Aug. 20 at Kingston Friendship Center, 120 Main St., Kingston

• 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 23 at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, 340 W. Arnold Road, Sandwich

• 11 a.m. to noon Aug. 25 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb

To receive Grow Mobile alerts, text @a34cg4 to 81010.