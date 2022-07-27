Monteiro to perform with DeKalb Municipal Band Aug. 2

DeKALB – The next DeKalb Municipal Band concert of the season will feature vocal soloist Christine Monteiro.

The band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the Dee Palmer Band Shell in Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

Monteiro is a lyric soprano and holds a bachelor’s degree in vocal music performance from Northern Illinois University. She is a member of the trumpet sections of the DeKalb Municipal Band and the Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra. She also has participated in pit orchestras for more than 25 Stage Coach Players musical productions.

Monteiro also plays lead trumpet and covers female vocals for Jazz in Progress, and often substitutes on lead trumpet for the Class Act II Big Band.

She is the director of Celebration Chorale and the Waterman Community Choir. She also has served as the music director for Children’s Community Theatre musicals and is a member of the Sycamore High School Music Hall of Fame.

Monteiro will sing “I Love Being Here With You,” “Sway” and “O Sole Mio.”

Other songs on the program include “Harry’s Wondrous World,” “Molly on the Shore” and the classic Sousa march, “The Thunderer.”