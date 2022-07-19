DeKalb County Community Foundation announces new charitable fund

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Community Foundation announced the creation of the the Randy and Christy Hayes Charitable Family Fund. According to a news release, the new fund aligns with the interests of Randy and Christy Hayes and will provide the couple with the opportunity to participate in charity work as a family.

Randy and Christy Hayes have been residents of DeKalb County most of their lives. Randy grew up in DeKalb and graduated from DeKalb High School. Christy graduated from Sycamore High School and received an associate’s degree in business at Kishwaukee College. Randy and Christy married in 1981 and settled in DeKalb. They opened Hayes Body Shop Inc. in DeKalb in 1985, and moved the body shop to its current location in Sycamore in 2000. After 36 years of operation, they sold the business in October 2021 to Gerber Collision and Glass. The Hayes have three daughters who graduated from DeKalb High School and currently have six grandchildren.

The Hayes family is looking forward to the annual discussions about where to direct their Fund’s grant dollars. The family indicated various charitable interests within the community, primarily focusing on organizations who serve the elderly and youth. Organizations they wish to support include Make a Difference DKC (mobile pack event for DeKalb County), the Voluntary Action Center and faith-based organizations that work to meet the needs of residents.

Donations to any fund at the DeKalb County Community Foundation, including the Randy and Christy Hayes Charitable Family Fund, can be made online at dekalbccf.org/donate or by mail to the DeKalb County Community Foundation at 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL 60178.

For questions or to start your own charitable fund, contact Dan Templin at 815-748-5383 or dan@dekalbccf.org.