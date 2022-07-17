Jazz in Progress band to host a free concert

WATERMAN – The Jazz in Progress band will perform a free concert open the public Aug. 27 highlighting a variety of jazz music.

The concert is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Lions Park Pavilion in Lions Park, 420 S. Birch St., Waterman, according to a news release.

The 18-piece community jazz band will play a variety of music, including classic jazz standards, Swing-era, funk music from the 1960s and 1970s, as well as other music. The concert also will feature a number of vocalists and instrumental soloists from within the band.

Jazz in Progress is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that puts funds it raises back into local community music programs, including the DeKalb, Sycamore, Genoa-Kingston, Hinckley-Big Rock, Indian Creek, Sandwich, Earlville and Leland, St. Mary’s-DeKalb school districts and the DeKalb County Community Foundation.

For information on Jazz in Progress, call 815-751-0006 or like the band on Facebook.,