Resource Bank opens Kirkland branch with community room

KIRKLAND – A new branch of Resource Bank recently opened in Kirkland.

The branch, at 414 W. Main St., Kirkland, opened June 26, according to a news release. Members of the community were invited to celebrate the grand opening with prizes, refreshments and live music from the band Drift Away.

The new Kirkland branch was completed earlier this year and built in a similar style to the two-story, brick buildings of the small downtowns of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The office’s interior also is decorated with enlarged photographs from Kirkland’s past, provided by the Kirkland Historical Society and local history enthusiasts Cristine Johnson and Ron Klein.

The second floor of the branch is a community room that is available for use by residents for private, not-for-profit, civic and service events. The second floor is fully equipped with a kitchen, tables, chairs, restroom and AV equipment. There is no charge for the use of the community room, and it can be accessed outside of normal bank business hours.

Resource Bank is a locally owned community bank with thirteen locations throughout DeKalb, LaSalle and Kane counties. Resource Bank offers a range of financial services, including insurance, investments, trust and mortgages.

For information about Resource Bank, call 815-756-6321 or visit ResourceBank.com.