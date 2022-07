DeKALB – The Citizens Utility Board, REACT, 350Kishwaukee and the League of Women Voters DeKalb County will host a virtual presentation on community solar from 7 to 8 p.m. on Monday.

The presentation is free and open to the public.

Attendees can learn about the benefits of community solar for residents of Illinois and the environment, how to access those benefits and consumer tips.

Registration is required to attend, visit bit.ly/3Q3oBCd.