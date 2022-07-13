WellNow Urgent Care acquires Midwest-based Physicians Immediate Care

WellNow Urgent Care recently acquired Physicians Immediate Care, a Midwest urgent care and occupational health services provider with 55 locations in Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois.

According to a news release, WellNow currently operates 128 health centers across New York, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. The acquisition was announced July 7.

The acquisition of Physicians Immediate Care follow a rapid growth period for WellNow Urgent Care. The company also acquired MASH Urgent Care in 2018, Hometown Urgent Care and Occupational Health in 2020 and Primary Urgent Care in 2022. WellNow Urgent Care is a part of TAG The Aspen Group, one of the nation’s largest consumer health care support organizations.

WellNow Urgent Care provides urgent medical care, virtual care, occupational health services and clinical research in the U.S. Originally opened in 2012, the company now operates more than 180 centers across Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Information about WellNow Urgent Care, including services, locations and hours are available at WellNow.com.