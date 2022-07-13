Indian Valley Theatre announces recipients of the IVT Mimi Bryan Scholarship

SANDWICH - The Indian Valley Theatre recently announced the recipients of the 2022 Mimi Bryan Memorial Scholarship.

According to a news release, the scholarship recipients are Kendel Graham of Somonauk, Kaitlyn Magoonaugh of Ottawa and Stephanie Sus of Genoa.

Recipients were announced during a June meeting at the Sandwich Opera House.

All scholarship recipients plan to attend various secondary institutions. Graham plans to major in musical theatre at Columbia, according to the release. Magoonaugh plans to attend St. Mary’s Notre Dame to pursue a degree in elementary and special education, and Sus plans to attend Northern Illinois University to study psychology with an emphasis towards school counseling.

Mimi Bryan was a member of one of the founding families who brought live community theatre to the Sandwich area. Bryan was instrumental in giving many budding actors a shot on stage and bringing community theater to life for hundreds of members of the Fox Valley community to enjoy. The Indian Valley Theatre is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the appreciation and development of the performing arts in the Fox Valley area.

For questions or information about Indian Valley Theatre, e-mail info@indianvalleytheatre.com. For information on the Mimi Bryan Scholarship, contact Sharon Pagoria at press@indianvalleytheatre.com. To make a tax deductible donation to the Mimi Bryan Scholarship Fund so IVT can continue awarding this scholarship to graduating high school seniors in the future, visit IVT’s website at indianvalleytheatre.com/support-ivt-donate/ivt-scholarship.